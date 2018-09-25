Halsey, Khalid, Benny Blanco and Mariah Carey to Perform at 2018 AMAs

The second round of 2018 American Music Awards performers is here!

Halsey, Khalid, and Benny Blanco are taking their hit collab “Eastside” to the Westside. Songwriter turned solo artist Benny Blanco will be delivering his first ever performance, bringing his songs to the stage after years of producing hits behind-the-scenes.

Meet us on the Westside to hear Eastside because @ItsBennyBlanco, @halsey and @thegreatkhalid are performing LIVE at the #AMAs! October 9th at 8/7c on ABC. pic.twitter.com/hp2RUt5a3F — American Music Awards (@AMAs) September 25, 2018

Mariah Carey will also be making the world TV debut of her new single “With You.” This list of stars follows the announcement that Imagine Dragons, Post Malone, and Carrie Underwood will all be performing at the awards show.

10-time American Music Award-winning icon, @MariahCarey, is performing at the #AMAs! Don't miss it, LIVE October 9th at 8/7c on ABC. pic.twitter.com/NbsOPOSvBP — American Music Awards (@AMAs) September 25, 2018

You can vote for all of the categories here so be sure to give your input on everything from Artist of the Year to Favorite Music Video!