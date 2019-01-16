Hozier Unveils Album Release Date and Shares Folky Groove “Almost (Sweet Music)”
His first album in nearly five years is just around the corner
Hozier is gearing up for the long-awaited release of his follow-up to his 2014 self-titled album.
After setting fans up for the upcoming Wasteland, Baby! with the release of powerful tracks featured on a full teaser EP, Hozier has shared that the album release date is just around the corner. The 14-track Wasteland, Baby! is due on March 1st.
I'm thrilled to announce my new album #WastelandBaby will be released on March 1st and you can now listen to a new song called Almost. -- https://t.co/a3jeHWauiA pic.twitter.com/cTxBeW9MyR— Hozier (@Hozier) January 16, 2019
Along with sharing the album release date and a video that reveals the tracklist, the soulful Irish singer also debuted a new single.
“Almost (Sweet Music)” is a groovy track carried by a simple electric guitar line and Hozier’s powerful vocals. Lyrics reference jazz staples like “Stella By Starlight,” "A Love Supreme," "My Foolish Heart," and “Am I Blue” as the song titles are seamlessly woven in.
Despite the release only being his second album, his presence in music is beyond well-respected. With smashes like “Take Me To Church” still getting radio play, it’s fair to expect another timeless work from the inventive and socially aware singer.