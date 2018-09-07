Jeff Goldblum Surprises Commuters With Piano Performance

Get a taste of his jazz skills here

September 7, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg
Jeff Goldblum

Press Association SIPA USA Today

Jeff Goldblum continues to prove he can do anything. The talented actor, musician, and all around gem just announced his debut jazz album, celebrating with a surprise performance.

The well-loved star took to a London rail station for a piano performance in their St. Pancras transportation hub. Watch a clip of his charismatic playing below:

After performing and playing piano for years, Goldblum has taken his love for jazz to the studio. The Capitol Studios Sessions is due September 16 and features The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra and Hailey Reinhart among others.

Jeff Goldblum
The Capitol Studios Sessions

