Jessie J Gets Vulnerable About Mental Health in Emotional Video

“Spending more real time with people I love and some time with myself,” Jessie J opened up in a post announcing her break from social media almost two months ago. After a little over four weeks of silence that ended on February 6, Jessie is now revealing that she’s still going through a tough time.

Jessie is continuing to open up about her mental health in the caption of a video where she breaks down while singing and playing piano. “Ugh, music man,” she gushes after being moved to tears by the song. The vulnerable video is followed by an honest caption where she dives into her recent mental state.

“I’m not posting this for sympathy. Im posting this for anyone who needs to see it,” she opens before encouraging fans to be honest about their feelings. “It’s important to be open that we are not always done up and feeling 100. All of us have our days.”

She uses her platform for good and shares a message about taking anxiety and depression seriously, urging her 7.7M followers to find their happiness while accepting days that are tougher than others.

Mental health and addiction are very real. You are not alone, and we understand. If you or anyone you know is struggling with depression and thinking of suicide, know that someone is always there. Additionally, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 1-800-273-8255.

