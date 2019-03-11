Justin Bieber Opens Up About Mental Health Struggle in Candid Instagram Post

The singer is giving a vulnerable look into his struggles

March 11, 2019
Tiana Timmerberg

After sharing mostly photos of his wife and Drew clothing line with either super brief captions or none at all, Justin Bieber is giving a rare look into what’s going on behind the riches and fame.

Related: Justin Bieber Reportedly Feeling “Very Positive” After Seeking Counseling for Depression

Justin has recently stepped out of the spotlight to take care of himself and new wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber. After fans noticed the singer seemed a bit out of in in recent photos, PEOPLE reported that he was seeking counseling for depression.

Despite noting he’s very happy in his marriage, Justin has reportedly been struggling with his mental health. In a new Instagram post, Justin confirmed what he’s been going through and asked for support while he works through a difficult time.

“Been struggling a lot. Just feel super disconnected and weird..” he explained in a March 10 Instagram post hoping his vulnerability would resonate with fans going through similar struggles. He closed by asking for prayers in “the most human season" he's ever faced. 

Mental health, addiction, and relapses are very real. You are not alone, and we understand. If you or anyone you know is struggling with depression and thinking of suicide, know that someone is always there. Additionally, give a call to 1-800-662-HELP (4357), the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration's national helpline, at any time, any day of the year, and free of charge.

All RADIO.COM stations are committed to ending the stigma of talking about mental health. For more information and resources, visit ImListening.org

Tags: 
Justin Bieber

Recent Podcast Audio
Rhyme time 3-5-19 Mix 96.5 On Demand
First Time Mom
First Time Mom Episode 3: Is it a good idea for your parents to move in once the baby is born? Finding reliable childcare may be as difficult as getting pregnant! First Time Mom
Sports Not Sports #22: We talk about why we are not fans of LeBron, Oakland Raiders, and we announce the birth of Kyle King's daughter Sports Not Sports
Rhyme Time 2-26-19 Mix 96.5 On Demand
First Time Mom
First Time Mom Episode 2: What were your biggest fears about being a Mom? The WORST advice you ever got! First Time Mom
He Got Her Disinvited To Cook-Off Mix 96.5 On Demand
View More Episodes