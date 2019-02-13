Justin Bieber Reportedly Feeling “Very Positive” After Seeking Counseling for Depression

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Bieber Baldwin are enjoying the bliss of their life as newlyweds. Despite being very happy and secure in their marriage, Justin is having some struggles with mental health.

As reported by PEOPLE, sources close to Justin say he’s been very focused on improving his mental health and is going to therapy to face his depression head on. Maintaining his Christian faith that shone in 2015 album Purpose has also helped him stay grounded.

“He’s going to be a dad someday, and he knows that could happen sooner rather than later,” a source tells PEOPLE of Justin’s commitment to improving himself.

Growing up in the spotlight and spending most of his teen years with millions of fans watching his every move has left him with struggles that are continuing to surface. In a beyond impressive turnaround that’s brought him from a slightly problematic teen to a loving husband, he’s continuing to focus on his growth.

Mental health, addiction, and relapses are very real. You are not alone, and we understand. If you or anyone you know is struggling with depression and thinking of suicide, know that someone is always there. Additionally, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 1-800-273-8255.

