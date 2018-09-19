Justin Bieber Serenades Hailey Baldwin, Alec Baldwin Says They’re Married

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s romance is a beautiful whirlwind that we’re honestly not mad about being caught up in.

From an engagement that came one month after their rekindled romance to being spotted getting a wedding license just a few months later, the lovebirds are hard to keep up with. Despite Hailey denying it on Twitter, uncle Alec Baldwin tells People that they “just went off and got married.”

Another source backs this up, saying they’re technically married but are waiting to have an official ceremony “in front of God and everyone they love.”

While we’re not entirely sure what’s going on, we are sure this video of Justin serenading her outside of Buckingham Palace is the cutest thing we’ve seen all day.

Watch his acoustic busking of “Cold Water” below: