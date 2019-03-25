Kehlani Welcomes First Child, Daughter Adeya Nomi
The singer revealed Adeya was born over the weekend
After months of preparing with her midwives, Kehlani has shared to Instagram that she welcomed a healthy baby girl into her life over the weekend! Her firstborn child is daughter Adeya Nomi.
Related: Kehlani Holds Fans Over With ‘While We Wait’ Mixtape
The father is Javie Young-White, her longtime friend and guitarist who she praises as the only man she trusts. Kehlani shared to Instagram that her desire of having an at-home birth went according to plan. “Unmedicated homebirth was the absolute hardest yet most powerful thing I’ve ever done,” she writes in a caption explaining Adeya was born in her own bathtub over the weekend.
“Refraining from posting to be family and rest, we just wanted to say thank you to everyone who sent well wishes, love, and support in all forms while waiting & working to bring Adeya earthside,” she concludes. Congrats Kehlani and Javie!
While no photos of Adeya were shared with her announcement, see photos from Kehlani’s adorable baby shower (where SZA gifted her a year’s worth of diapers) here.
View this post on Instagram
this weekend our angel arrived healthy & perfect in every way in our bathroom at home. unmedicated homebirth was the absolute hardest yet most powerful thing i’ve ever done. thankful beyond words. in love beyond comparison. refraining from posting to be family and rest, we just wanted to say thank you to everyone who sent well wishes, love, and support in all forms while waiting & working to bring Adeya earthside. --