Kesha Shares Moving “Here Comes The Change” Video

Kesha’s latest single is a rally for equality from the upcoming film On The Basis Of Sex.

Related: Kesha Breaks Down In Tears While On Stage After Fans Did This

The powerful anthem demands for our voices to be heard and delivers encouragement to stay aware and involved.

A new video accompanying the track contrasts a bare-faced and barefoot Kesha with an incredibly frilly prom dress. Clips from the movie cut in between black and white shots of the singer, showing powerful women standing up for themselves and leading the movement towards equality.

Watch the beautiful new video below:

On The Basis Of Sex hits theaters December 25th, celebrating the holiday season in an atypical yet increasingly important way.