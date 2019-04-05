Khalid Glides Through Honest Stories On New Album ‘Free Spirit’

Get the highlights from his second album

April 5, 2019
Tiana Timmerberg

Khalid is mature and confident on his highly-anticipated sophomore album, Free Spirit. With 17 tracks of pure bliss, the “Better” singer is honing in on his sound and delivering a polished look into why he’s skyrocketed to being one of the biggest artists in the world. 

Related: EXCLUSIVE: How Khalid Made His Wildest GRAMMY Dreams Come True

With a vibey style that’s both comfortable and genre-pushing, Khalid skates through tracks that span from R&B staples like “My Bad” to the John Mayer-assisted “Outta My Head.” Yes, John Mayer

The Texas singer’s warm voice glides through his sophomore effort, telling stories of young love and easy summers while still giving deep looks into the world’s current social climate. With something for every kind of listener, Khalid’s Free Spiritis the perfect follow-up to American Teen. 

Even his release was perfect. Complete with a feature film that came to theaters across the country on April 4, Khalid treated dedicated fans to an early listen and a super creative visual component. He's now gearing up for his first-ever arena tour, a huge run through North America with support from Clairo

Tags: 
Khalid

Recent Podcast Audio
Sports Not Sports: Geoff Has A Funeral For The AAF, Let's Put All Good Games On During The Day Sports Not Sports
PRANK CALL: The Drive Through Audition Mix 96.5 On Demand
Texans Cheerleader Ashley G2 Joins The Morning Mix Mix 96.5 On Demand
Sports Not Sports: Spoon pulled a Kyle, Double Dragon Deaths, and Bad Basketball Injuries. Sports Not Sports
Hey, Kyle showed up so we could record, College Basketball talk, Breaking Texans News, and Spoon had a bad childhood. Sports Not Sports
First Time Mom
We get a Baby Pepper health update. Will she need surgery after she's born? First Time Mom
View More Episodes