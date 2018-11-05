Lauren Jauregui Opens up about Fifth Harmony’s Split

Lauren Jauregui’s solo career is in full force, kicking off with debut single “Expectations.”

In an almost hour-long interview with Zach Sang, Lauren Jauregui opened up about her beginnings in girl group Fifth Harmony. The girls’ run together was a rocky one, often leaving them feeling trapped despite their continued support of one another.

"I needed everything to have happened exactly the way it did” Lauren realized after giving herself the time and space to reflect on the end of the X-Factor created group’s run.

Her solo music is giving her the opportunity to break from the pop mold and create music that she really believes in. With a more “authentic” creative process, we can expect to see more vulnerability on her upcoming debut solo album.

“They don't give you time to breathe or enjoy what you're doing, or to even allow it to grow into something anymore. If it didn't chart within the first five minutes of it being released, like, it's a flop," she noted of the expectations set during her time with Fifth Harmony.

Despite the rough patches, Lauren is looking at her past experiences as a learning process and is more than ready to dive into her solo music. Watch the full interview below: