Little Mix and Nicki Minaj Share Fierce “Woman Like Me” Video

Watch the gorgeous collab below

October 26, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg
Little Mix and Nicki Minaj

Press Association, Sipa USA

Little Mix and Nicki Minaj recently teamed up to deliver a bop that’s full of girl power. The fierce song is now accompanied by a visual where all of the girls look so stunning that we literally can’t handle it.

British girl group Little Mix deliver look after look in this playful new video. Queen Nicki also makes an appearance as a painting, finally showing her as the art we already knew she was.

The girls are carefree and powerful in this video where they go from following the rules of a “proper” woman to marching to the beat of their own drum. Watch below:

