LSD Move “Mountains” with New Single
Listen to the hit makers' latest bop
November 1, 2018
LSD are the latest addition to the supergroup phenomenon, bringing together the artistry of Labrinth (L), Sia (S), and Diplo (D).
Related: Take A Groovy Trip With LSD's New Song "Genius"
The eclectic mix of talent is back with their fourth single, following hundreds of millions of streams on their previous tracks with soon-to-be hit “Mountains.” The genre-mixing collab gives EDM flare to a song that sits between alternative and pop.
Songbird-like and vibrato-filled vocals from Sia and Labrinth characterize the new groove. Listen to their latest below: