Mark Ruffalo Responds to ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Spoilers With a Lie Detector Test

The noted spoiler king is being put to the test

March 14, 2019
Tiana Timmerberg
Categories: 
SCREENSHOTS

“I don’t want to get fired again!” Mark Ruffalo cried when he realized what the always sneaky Jimmy Fallon had planned. With the debut of the official Avengers: Endgame trailer, Fallon knew he needed to enlist the help of the film ending ruiner to get to the bottom of what’s really going to happen in the upcoming movie.

Related: SCREEENSHOTS: Marvel Goes Back to the Beginning in New 'Avengers: Endgame' Trailer

In an appearance on The Tonight Show, Mark was challenged with keeping secrets and not letting another huge spoiler slip. Remember when he revealed that everyone would die in Infinity War long before the movie came out? Yeah, he can’t let that happen again.

The Hulk actor was put to the test when Jimmy Fallon hooked him up to a lie detector test before asking him about Avengers: Endgame, in theaters April 26.

What we’ve been able to gather from trailer clues and accidental slips from actors is that Tony Stark likely makes it out of space alive but may still ditch Iron Man, there’s probably away for characters lost in Thanos’ snap to come back, and there could be a billion more subtle clues we’re missing.

Get more spoiler hints from Mark in the video above, and let Jimmy know he needs to get Tom Holland next time. 

Tags: 
Mark Ruffalo
Avengers: Endgame

Recent Podcast Audio
Rhyme time 3-5-19 Mix 96.5 On Demand
First Time Mom
First Time Mom Episode 3: Is it a good idea for your parents to move in once the baby is born? Finding reliable childcare may be as difficult as getting pregnant! First Time Mom
Sports Not Sports #22: We talk about why we are not fans of LeBron, Oakland Raiders, and we announce the birth of Kyle King's daughter Sports Not Sports
Rhyme Time 2-26-19 Mix 96.5 On Demand
First Time Mom
First Time Mom Episode 2: What were your biggest fears about being a Mom? The WORST advice you ever got! First Time Mom
He Got Her Disinvited To Cook-Off Mix 96.5 On Demand
View More Episodes