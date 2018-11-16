Meet Marshmello’s Family in Heartwarming “Together” Video

Marshmello is spreading a positive message in his new music video, introducing us to mama and papa Mello while encouraging diversity and acceptance.

“Together” is a pure Marshmello track, leaving behind some of his pop roots seen in songs like “Happier” featuring Bastille and the Anne-Marie assisted “FRIENDS.” Even without vocals, the masked campfire treat is able to tell the story of how far being welcoming and loving can go.

The new visual promotes kindness and embracing any and all differences.

Much like in his new video, the last time we caught up with Marshmello, he was feeling lost and alone. That is… until he was finally reunited with Poppy.