Mike Shinoda and K.Flay Release "Make It Up As I Go" Video

Mike Shinoda is all in on his most recent single, taking “Make It Up As I Go” to radio and delivering a colorful music video for the K.Flay assisted track.

Related: EXCLUSIVE: Mike Shinoda Details Story Behind 'Post Traumatic' Solo Album

The video’s style matches their cryptic teasing with editing that looks just like the pieces of paper they mailed to fans.

The groovy song opens with vocals from the talented K.Flay before throwing listeners into a lightly hip-hop tinged and bass-heavy verse from Mike Shinoda.

Watch the pop art style video below: