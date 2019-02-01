Monsta X Announces New Album Through Cinematic Teaser Video

Get details on their upcoming 'Take.2 We Are Here'

February 1, 2019
Tiana Timmerberg

After making themselves known as a force to be reckoned with in 2018 album Take.1 Are You There?, K-pop stars Monsta X are back and ready for part two.

The Korean idols are giving us very little time to emotionally prepare ourselves as Take.2 We Are Here is due February 18. The release, available Monday the 18 at 6 PM, was announced through a cinematic trailer.

“Are you there?” they ask at the beginning of a video filled with cryptic imagery. Watch the album trailer below.

In our exclusive interview with the group, the band revealed who they’re itching to work with in 2019. Is there a 5 Seconds Of Summer collab on the upcoming album? We can dream!

