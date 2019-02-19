Monsta X Proves Themselves With New Album 'Take.2 We Are Here.'

Get details on their latest release

February 19, 2019
Tiana Timmerberg

Monsta X is proving they’re here to stay with their brand new album Take.2 We Are Here. The K-pop stars are continuing to take over with their flawless style, super sharp choreography, and incredibly catchy songs.

Related: Monsta X Reveal 5 Seconds of Summer is on Their List of Dream Collaborations

With tracks like the Steve Aoki-produced “Play It Cool,” the group is establishing a sound that overcomes any language barriers. We already have “Alligator” on repeat, not to mention the totally captivating video they just released for it.

The 10-track Take.2 We Are Here. comes from years of hard work, consistent releases, and frequent touring from the group. Thanks to their dedication and their Monbebe fans, Monsta X is becoming one of the most widely talked about groups on the internet. Saying you should be keeping an eye on them feels like an understatement.

In just one of our series of exclusive interviews with the group, the quickly emerging stars defined some slang to help you dive into the world of K-pop. Get your K-pop dictionary from Monsta X below!

Tags: 
Monsta X
Take.2 We Are Here.
Steve Aoki
alligator

Recent Podcast Audio
Rhyme Time 2-19-19 Mix 96.5 On Demand
First Time Mom
First Time Mom Episode 1: We introduce ourselves and ask what is absolutely necessary on your baby registry, what do you really need and what did you get that you never used and are there any cute maternity clothes? First Time Mom
Sports Not Sports #21: Geoff, Kyle, and Spoon reveal too much about their relationships with their dads, dancing at their weddings, and Matthew Fantasia. Sports Not Sports
Rhyme Time 2-12-19 Mix 96.5 On Demand
The Morning Mix Talks To OFA Little League President Rocky Guzman Mix 96.5 On Demand
Is Your 11-Year-Old's Break-Up A Family Emergency? Mix 96.5 On Demand
View More Episodes