Nicki Minaj Supports Pete Davidson and Calls for Sensitivity about Mental Health

The dialogue surrounding mental health has continued to become more and more widely accepted, leading people to feel more comfortable opening up and creating a support system where it’s safe to open up about your struggles. Part of the acceptance has been driven by celebrities who are coming forward to speak up about mental health.

Just one of the many people who have chosen to be open about mental illness is Pete Davidson, an SNL comedian who has been candid about his diagnosis of borderline personality disorder. In the aftermath of his split with singer Ariana Grande, Pete has had a rough time with both online bullying and mental health in general. After sharing a worrying note that started with “I really don’t want to be on this Earth anymore,” an outpouring of support was sent to Davidson.

Related: Ariana Grande Responds to Pete Davidson’s Message About Struggle with Mental Health

Nicki Minaj was one of the people to send him love with a series of tweets rallying for kindness and love to be sent his way. Her tweets come in the wake of posts about mental health from both Pete and Kanye West, who has previously shared his diagnosis of bipolar depression.

Fans supported Nicki’s tweets, commenting on how, regardless of personal feelings towards someone, their cries for help can come in many different shapes and it’s important to step back and show love rather than continuing to propagate negativity.

We can be so insensitive. God bless Kanye & Pete. Being flippant about mental illness speaks more about you than them. Stop saying the word love & live it. Love is an action. — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) December 15, 2018

Go & give this man some love. My God. https://t.co/qchM3xGRdg — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) December 15, 2018

You don’t have to defend me. I’m not afraid of internet trolls, blogs, artists. I don’t jump on band wagons. Many will never know what it feels like to have a mind of their own. https://t.co/NDmClqkwiW — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) December 15, 2018

Y’all did the same thing to Mac Miller until he died. The #FakeBandWagonHate — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) December 15, 2018

Mental health, addiction, and relapses are very real. You are not alone, and we understand. If you or anyone you know is struggling with depression and thinking of suicide, know that someone is always there. Additionally, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 1-800-273-8255.

All Radio.com stations are committed to ending the stigma of talking about mental health. For more information and resources, visit ImListening.org.