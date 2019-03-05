Panic! At The Rodeo: Panic Played a Rodeo and Celebrated With the Most Yee-Haw Shirt You’ll Ever See

Get the highlights from their Houston performance

March 5, 2019
Tiana Timmerberg
Brendon Urie of Panic! at the Disco performs during the 'PRAY FOR THE WICKED' tour at Golden 1 Center on February 20, 2019 in Sacramento, California

imageSPACE

Panic! At The Disco playing a rodeo is a combination that works even better than you’d expect it to. Along with busting out tracks like their beloved “Bohemian Rhapsody” cover at the Houston Livestock and Rodeo Show, the band also made a shirt with Brendon Urie riding a bull…

Related: Panic! At The Disco Pleads for Boundaries During Crowd Walk After Inappropriate Touching

The Houston Rodeo was a confusing and absolutely amazing event that completely changed our outlook on what a rodeo even is. After Cardi B played and broke Garth Brooks’ attendance record, the strange events kept on coming. 

Concerts lined up for a full three weeks of shows includes everyone from Kacey Musgraves to Cardi B to Panic! At The Disco, with performances spanning through March 17. At their March 3 show, Panic took the stage at a packed NRG Stadium to play a 21-song set loaded with tracks from their recent Pray For The Wicked.

To make the unexpected combination even better, the band released a shirt with a shirtless, gold-blazer-wearing Brendon Urie perched on top of a bull.  

While the best of the bunch was left out, the rest of their rodeo-exclusive merch is available here. Watch more highlights from their wonderfully yee haw performance below!  

Tags: 
Panic! at the Disco
Brendon Urie

Recent Podcast Audio

First Time Mom
First Time Mom Episode 3: Is it a good idea for your parents to move in once the baby is born? Finding reliable childcare may be as difficult as getting pregnant! First Time Mom
Sports Not Sports #22: We talk about why we are not fans of LeBron, Oakland Raiders, and we announce the birth of Kyle King's daughter Sports Not Sports
Rhyme Time 2-26-19 Mix 96.5 On Demand
First Time Mom
First Time Mom Episode 2: What were your biggest fears about being a Mom? The WORST advice you ever got! First Time Mom
He Got Her Disinvited To Cook-Off Mix 96.5 On Demand
Do You Pay Your Parents To Babysit Your Kids Mix 96.5 On Demand
View More Episodes