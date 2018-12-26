Post Malone Closes out 2018 With Surprise Dropped “Wow.”

Our favorite Christmas gift

December 26, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg

Post Malone teased that he would have new music out before the end of the year, and he meant it. 

Related: Post Malone Gets The Perfect Gift From Dennis Rodman

Posty is acting as Santa with the surprise release of “Wow.,” a short and simple jam that has us dancing all the way into 2019. The 2:30-long track gives a peak into what the GRAMMY-nomitated rapper is looking to accomplish in 2019 and is filled with nods to Drake, previous hit “Congratulations,” and even Fall Out Boy.    

"Before I dropped Stoney none of ya'll really cared/ Now they always say, 'Congratulations' to the kid," he raps in the track closing out his massive and career milestone-filled year.

 

 

Despite not being a Christmas song at all, a very festive animated video plays off of the perfect timing of its release with lots of elves, Santa, and a trippy red and green background. 

Tags: 
Post Malone
Wow.

Recent Podcast Audio
Sports Not Sports #17 - Spoon LOOOOOVES his mother-in-law, Kyle gets in trouble with Texas, we compare the offseason of sports with December in radio, Spoon brags about knowing Ryan Seacrest, millennials are ruining life, and more NFL talk. Sports Not Sports
Sports Not Sport BONUS EPISODE - Geoff Sheen, Jason Cage, and Spoon talk about the "Behind the Scenes" of Mixmas 2018 Sports Not Sports
Houston Texans Cheerleaders Discuss Kid's Day Mix 96.5 On Demand
Sports Not Sports #16 - The NFL is the dumbest successful business in America NHL to Houston is happening (and we're ALL IN) The ONLY important question for the Texas Bowl revealed Sports Not Sports
Home For The Holidays Larry and Nathaniel Mix 96.5 On Demand
Morning Mix Family Meeting Mix 96.5 On Demand
View More Episodes