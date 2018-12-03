Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Fairytale Wedding Started with a Bollywood Dance-Off
Power couple Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra got married in a palace in India over the weekend (December 1), making all of our dreams of fairytale love come true but destroying our childhood hopes of marrying Nick.
Their whirlwind romance has quickly taken off and captivated the world with its balance of sincerity and perfection, with Nick recently revealing that the two first met when he slid in her DMs in September of 2016. In a story with Vogue, they detailed how their busy lives have managed to mesh together through the help of technology, independence and true love.
Since the wedding was between one of the biggest and most multi-talented stars in India (Piryanka) and a beloved actor and singer who's basically America's sweetheart (Nick), the least we can expect from them is an incomparable experience that combines their two worlds. And boy, did they deliver.
Priyanka and Nick held two ceremonies to celebrate their marriage, one Western and one traditional Hindu.
One of the most special things that our relationship has given us is a merging of families who love and respect each other's faiths and cultures. And so planning our wedding with an amalgamation of both was so so amazing. An important part of the pre wedding rituals for the girl in an Indian wedding is the Mehendi. Once again we made it our own and it was an afternoon that kicked off the celebrations in the way we both dreamed. @nickjonas
Complete with a tour-ready dance and sing off (called a Sangeet at Indian weddings), the talented duo showed off their skills in front of their star-studded guests that of course included the rest of the Jonas brothers. Although our invite must have gotten lost in the mail, we're more than happy to just live through their stunning videos and photos.
Priyanka and I have been looking forward to the Sangeet (the musical evening and a pre-wedding ritual) to see what each side of the family had put together. We’re both so full of gratitude for the effort and the love put forth by both families. What an amazing start to a lifetime!! @priyankachopra
THE MEHNDI. The job of us bridesmaids was to make sure the bride was happy and comfortable at all times. But we didn’t have to worry about it - coz Nick promised to do it all his life. Welcome to the family Nick jiju!! Im so so happy that the Jonas and Chopra family are now united!!! --
For our SANGEET, the Chopra family decided to depict Mimi didi and Nick’s love story though songs, scenes and skit - full bollywood style!!! The whole family rehearsed for days and days. And were ready to beat the Jonas side hollow!!! But when the ladka wallas came on stage, they stumped us. They had been rehearsing for a long time. They sang and danced LIVE, including lip syncing hindi songs!!!!!! Damn, we should have known. -- All of this - but the spirit of competition was overpowered with love, happiness, laughs, whistles, cheering and noise!!! Wow wow wow. WHAT A NIGHT. P.S. We shared the trophy --