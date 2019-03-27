SCREENSHOTS: New ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Posters Confirm Beloved Character’s Death

The Wakanda genius was presumed missing at the end of 'Infinity War'

March 27, 2019
Tiana Timmerberg
SCREENSHOTS

The Marvel crew has been especially tight-lipped about any and all details related to Avengers: Endgame. After major spoilers from Infinity War revealed (long before the movie came out) that half of the characters would die, they’re not taking any chances this time around.

A run time of over three hours was recently uncovered before promptly being deleted, and the Russo brothers have confirmed the trailer contains misleading footage. So really, we still know nothing.

New posters promoting the film are one of the most solid pieces of information we have about the April 26, 2019 film. Each hero was given their own image, either in full color or in black & white. After seeing the pictures all over Twitter, fans quickly realized that characters who survived Thanos’ snap were pictured in colored, while those who died were in black & white.

Most deaths were already known as they were seen onscreen, but one character was just presumed missing… until now.  

Wakanda’s beloved Shuri (Letitia Wright) is pictured in black & white. The formerly unknown death seems to be confirmed as she sits alongside characters such as Loki and Spider-Man, who were turned to dust onscreen. Fans are grieving on Twitter while wondering if the death was actually settled on at the end of Infinity War, or if they puposely left the plot open until now.

We spent a year believing she lived! 

Avengers: Endgame

