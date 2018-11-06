Shawn Mendes and Khalid Share Compelling “Youth” Video

The new visual showcases the talent and power of young people

November 6, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg
Shawn Mendes and Khalid perform "Youth" at We Can Survive

Kevin Winter, Getty

Shawn Mendes and Khalid’s “Youth” is one of the most powerful collaborations of the year, combining the two’s stunning vocals to create a beautifully emotional track. 

The midterm elections are today (November 6) and all of our favorite celebrities have been urging us to vote. Our voices add up quickly, making each and every vote count. 

While young people often believe their individual voices don’t make a difference, we’ve continually seen how change is started by the “youth” banding together. This video highlights that idea, starting with a powerful montage of young people combating gun violence. 

The nearly eight-minute video ends with a diverse collection of talent and showcases how incredible each individual is. 

Watch the inspiring music video below: 

