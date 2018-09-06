SZA To Be Named First Ever “She Is The Music” Honoree

The empowering singer is a perfect fit

September 6, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg
SZA

Press Association SIPA USA Today

Singer-songwriter SZA is being recognized for her talent and contributions to music.

The 27-year-old R&B songstress was just announced as the first ever recipient of Songs of Hope XIV’s “She Is The Music” award. The new initiative is focused on promoting equality in the music industry, increasing opportunities for and recognition of women.

As an active advocate for women’s independence, SZA is the perfect artist for this award. Her empowering Ctrl has become an anthem for young women across the globe, landing SZA as a chart-topping and well-loved artist. 

Watch her slay in her hit "Love Galore" video below: 

