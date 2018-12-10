On Tour: Mumford & Sons Kick off ‘Delta’ Run with Perfect Mix of Intimacy and Grandeur

Mumford & Sons are continuing to stake their claim as one of the biggest and most well-loved bands in the world, returning to the United States to kick off a comprehensive arena run in support of their No.1 album Delta.

Maggie Rogers kicked off the show with excitement and poise, mastering the often challenging center stage with ease and captivating the crowd with her contagious energy. A twirling performance started off the night as she danced through the tracks that introduced her to the world. Songs such as “On + Off” and “Alaska” have propelled the bright young star to the incredible opportunity of opening for Mumford & Sons, a spot that even dubbing well-deserved is an understatement for the talented singer.

Tiana Timmerberg, Radio.com

English folk rockers Mumford & Sons took the stage to “Guiding Light,” the atmospheric single that marked their return to music after a three-year break. Get a taste of their performance with our exclusive rendition of the song below:

Despite the break, the band was more than prepared to return to the crowd and delivered a career-spanning performance that was tight and perfectly polished. This run takes the already inventive center stage to a new level, extending it all the way to the sides and giving people all the way from the general admission floor to the upper sections an unmatched view.

Tiana Timmerberg, Radio.com

After coming over to one side of the extended stage, Marcus Mumford stood what felt like directly in front of fans in the section to call out one specific woman in the crowd and playfully ask her to quiet down before stunning with an unplugged version of “Timshel” around a single microphone. From the intimacy of an almost a capella performance of “Timshel” to fireworks bursting out of the stage to finishing the night with title track “Delta” and confetti, this tour is an absolute must-see. Click here for a full list of dates.