Walmart’s $11 Wine Attempts Upscale at a Bargain

That's right, $11.

October 1, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg
Waiter pouring red wine into wineglass.

© Ilshat Bikmiev | Dreamstime.com

Over the summer, Walmart announced a line of wines that would make our wallets as happy as our inner wine-lovers.

Now, the $11-$16 bottles are lining shelves across the country. Winemakers Selection is a private label owned by Walmart, delivering what many have hailed as some of the most high-quality wine in its price range.  Nichole Simpson, Walmart’s senior wine buyer, claims they “drink like a $30 to $40 bottle of wine.”

“You have the major popular brands driving the business, but millennials are less loyal to brands and eager to explore cool labels or different varietals, and they’re willing to buy up,” Simpson told the Washington Post. Those darn millennials.

Us wine lovers know that you really do tend to get what you pay for, with the quality of wine increasing with your price range. Walmart is trying to change the game, following stores such as Trader Joes and Costco with their own line of wine and we’re ready to fill our kitchens with it.

