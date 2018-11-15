Zayn and Nicki Minaj Team Up for Vibey “No Candle No Light”

Zayn and Nicki Minaj just came together for a bop that’s sure to start your day off right. “No Candle No Light” was just teased Wednesday (November 14), sending fans into a frenzy over the unexpected collab.

The track showcases Zayn’s signature style while continuing to prove queen Nicki’s versatility, following her recent collabs with BTS and Little Mix. The EDM-influenced song opens with an atmospheric beat that stays vibey before diving into a breakdown in the chorus.

“No Candle No Light” comes as another teaser for Zayn’s upcoming sophomore album and is his sixth single of the year, showing a slightly different side of the crooner after sultry tracks like “Sour Diesel” and the Timbaland-assisted “Too Much.”