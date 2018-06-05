What Would You Do If You Caught Your Kid Smoking?

Sarah Pepper has a family member who allows their child to smoke e-cigarettes instead of real cigarettes because she said she caught him, he was honest and she wants to monitor his smoking. Plus, she says, "He's going to do it anyway" and she would rather know about it.

She told Sarah that she doesn't understand because she doesn't have kids but if kids are going to do something. You at least want to make sure they're being safe.

What do you say to that?

What do you do if you catch your kids smoking?