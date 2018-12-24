Beautiful holdiay decorated room with Christmas tree with presents under it

Alena Ozerova | Dreamstime.com

When Do You Take Your Christmas Tree Down?

Do you hold onto as much Christmas spirit as you can?

December 24, 2018

Christmastime is a joyous and special time of year, but it can also be a bit of problem for folks wrestling between keeping their homes tidy and getting every last bit of holiday spirit.

It's an age-old question, when do you take down your tree? Some people like getting their tree and all the trimmings right away, while others are content with keeping everything up well into the new year.

So, what about you? When do you take your Christmas tree down?

Tags: 
Christmas
Holiday
Christmas tree

